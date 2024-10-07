iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

EFAV stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.33. 387,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

