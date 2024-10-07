Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,701 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,991.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,047,000 after acquiring an additional 679,474 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 932,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,066,000 after buying an additional 649,505 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $118,353,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $95,139,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,473. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $232.32. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.