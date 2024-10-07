Foster Group Inc. Buys 744 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.00. 1,307,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,787. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

