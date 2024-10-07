Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.95 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,654,000 after acquiring an additional 496,326 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,322,000 after acquiring an additional 258,511 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

SHW traded down $3.33 on Monday, hitting $367.97. The company had a trading volume of 805,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $385.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.