Foster Group Inc. Buys 34,520 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,033,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 4.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $122,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 130,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 405.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VGIT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,566. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

