Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ULCC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.64. 2,518,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 2.55. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $21,222,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 176.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 672,471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 119.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 250,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 136,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $659,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.50 to $4.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

