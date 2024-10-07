Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Sells $184,190.79 in Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $184,190.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,691.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stacy Hock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $166,620.24.

On Monday, August 19th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $173,305.62.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $170,477.19.

AESI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 568,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,497. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after buying an additional 1,611,968 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,699,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after buying an additional 1,504,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after buying an additional 637,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,305,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 636,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

