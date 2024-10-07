Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $318,540.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $318,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,782,860.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CCB traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,398. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $713.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 275,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

