Ashraf K. Malik Sells 7,201 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.16. 1,997,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $90.86.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.