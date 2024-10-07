Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,708,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,948,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,033,064.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $1,631,850.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,552,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,763,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,709,400.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,503,150.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $1,476,750.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,611,500.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,684,650.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,937. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,414,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 413,149 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

