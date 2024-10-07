Matthew Field Sells 11,764 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Field sold 11,764 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $67,995.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,983.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Monday, October 7th, Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $33,632.28.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 0.5 %

Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.98. 13,396,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 215.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 270,794 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 84.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 92,508 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.