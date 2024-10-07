Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells 4,869 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $79,608.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,575.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Danny Abajian sold 2,141 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $39,030.43.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Danny Abajian sold 9,694 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $191,456.50.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,352,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,213,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.58. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $19,630,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,860,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.