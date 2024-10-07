Lip Bu Tan Sells 143,046 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 143,046 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $4,618,955.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,320,224.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 13,820 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $430,078.40.

On Monday, July 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46.

On Friday, July 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 12,845 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $404,745.95.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $191,426.30.

Shares of CRDO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,937. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. On average, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRDO. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

