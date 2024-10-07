Ltd Nirland Sells 1,368,991 Shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Stock

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd Nirland sold 1,368,991 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $136,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,031,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,100.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Nirland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conduit Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd Nirland sold 939,009 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $93,900.90.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ltd Nirland sold 333,177 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $33,317.70.

On Monday, September 30th, Ltd Nirland sold 1,016,823 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total value of $122,018.76.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CDT stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,620,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conduit Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Conduit Pharmaceuticals

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.