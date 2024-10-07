Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Aisin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Aisin had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aisin Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

