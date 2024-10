OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.0755 dividend. This is an increase from OI’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Oi SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Brazil and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony services; domestic and international long-distance services; and maintenance and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services, as well as consulting services.

