Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,962 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,294,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 225,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.81. 1,371,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,728. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

