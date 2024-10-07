Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 2,434 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,974,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,074,000 after acquiring an additional 444,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,431,000 after acquiring an additional 304,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $227.12. 3,452,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,152. The company has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.61 and a 200-day moving average of $186.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $227.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.