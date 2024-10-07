Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AMT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.36. 1,658,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,181. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.88 and its 200-day moving average is $204.58. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

