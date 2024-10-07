Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 804 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,098. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $174.83. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

