Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 515.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.70 on Monday, hitting $221.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day moving average of $207.64. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $226.78.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

