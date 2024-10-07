Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.49. 37,794,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,862,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

