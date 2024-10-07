FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up 0.7% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.02. 857,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,147. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

