Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,650 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 169,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.69. 3,477,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.39.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

