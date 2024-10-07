SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Divergent Planning LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 13.5% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $36,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY traded down $3.89 on Monday, reaching $565.38. The company had a trading volume of 577,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,168. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.31. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $574.28.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

