Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 51,339 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 31.2% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $58,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,576,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,769 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,465,000 after acquiring an additional 402,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,825 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,665,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,401. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $67.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

