Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 136,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000.

Shares of VSGX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.36. 85,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.15.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

