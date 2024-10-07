BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) is RPOA Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

RPOA Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,217,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,078 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of RPOA Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RPOA Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $78,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 184.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.49. 4,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.87.

The BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BKEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a passively managed fund with emerging market exposure to broad large-cap stocks, selected and weighted by market cap. BKEM was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

