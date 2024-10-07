RPOA Advisors Inc. Has $401.12 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

RPOA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,933,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,437 shares during the period. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF accounts for about 10.7% of RPOA Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RPOA Advisors Inc. owned about 80.12% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $401,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,386,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,617,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

BKMC stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $100.78. 5,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $494.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

