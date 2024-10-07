SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,561 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.34. 1,276,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

