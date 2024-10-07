BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Stock Position Trimmed by RPOA Advisors Inc.

RPOA Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,114,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,505 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF comprises approximately 38.2% of RPOA Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RPOA Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $1,436,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $22,997,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,828,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,043.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 94,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1,284.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $108.03. The stock had a trading volume of 128,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,638. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $77.55 and a one year high of $109.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.44.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

