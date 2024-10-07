Divergent Planning LLC Acquires 6,149 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 7.5% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Divergent Planning LLC owned 0.29% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $20,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.49. The company had a trading volume of 234,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,242. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.21. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.39.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.