BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Shares Sold by RPOA Advisors Inc.

RPOA Advisors Inc. cut its position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,601 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of RPOA Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RPOA Advisors Inc. owned about 49.74% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF worth $37,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKUI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,618. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

About BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

