Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 228,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,578. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

