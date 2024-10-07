Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 over the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of STZ stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.07. 1,752,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,027. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.53 and a 200 day moving average of $253.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

