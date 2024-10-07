Velas (VLX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $827,362.57

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Velas has a market capitalization of $32.21 million and $827,362.57 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00042950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,419 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

