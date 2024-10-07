Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0247 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $116,181.67 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,498.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.27 or 0.00520437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00104211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00230693 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00030464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00073397 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

