LCX (LCX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $456,468.92

LCX (LCX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. LCX has a market capitalization of $135.69 million and $456,468.92 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LCX has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00252762 BTC.
LCX Profile
LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights.
Buying and Selling LCX
