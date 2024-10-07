Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 355,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCOI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $112,561.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,859.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $100,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,138.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $112,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,859.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,870 shares of company stock worth $4,716,057. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

