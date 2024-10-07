Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 2.99% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 10.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 8,017.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of APRJ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.61. 5,987 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Dividend Announcement

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

