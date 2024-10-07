JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.34% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $153,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 224.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPME traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,171. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $105.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average of $98.21.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

