Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,816,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,442,089 shares in the company, valued at $174,665,819.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,545. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 2.5 %

MRNA stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,990,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,397. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $107.72. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.