Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 7,163 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,875,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,358,000 after buying an additional 187,961 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,270,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,705,000 after acquiring an additional 57,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,207,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,291 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,773,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,775,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the period.

GSIE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.51. 172,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

