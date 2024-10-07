Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 493 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.19. 443,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,134. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

