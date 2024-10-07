Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. KWB Wealth raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 539,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106,258 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 64,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 83,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $42.82. 1,516,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,728. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

