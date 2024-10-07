Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QIS. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF in the second quarter worth $589,000.

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QIS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (QIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund aims to provide positive absolute returns and income using quantitative investment strategies to invest across equities, interest rates, commodities, and currencies through total return swaps.

