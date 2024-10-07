iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. American Trust increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $671,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $574,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,309. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

