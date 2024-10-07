Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Sells 674 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,866,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 59.4% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 149,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 55,845 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 60.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 1.5 %

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 598,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,370. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.