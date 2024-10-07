Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for approximately 0.8% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.23. 6,160,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,210. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $219.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.