Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

RY stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.73. 975,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average is $108.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

